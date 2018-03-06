LOS ANGELES:- ‘Six Million Dollar Man’ is set for release next year. Mark Wahlberg’s reboot of the 1970s TV series was thought to be hitting the big screen at the end of 2017 but, when that date came and went, fans began to wonder whether the adaptation, in which the actor was attached to star, was still going ahead. However, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has given the blockbuster the release date of May 31, 2019. Warner Bros. bought the rights to the project from the Weinstein Company last year and bosses at the studio are hoping filming can get underway as quickly as possible.