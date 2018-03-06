Islamabad - Criminal Investigation Agency of Islamabad police arrested 3 persons allegedly involved in murdering a Chinese woman while looting her house, said Inspector General of Police Sultan Azam Temuri on Monday.

Addressing a press conference also attended by Chinese Embassy’s Security Officer Peng Yunfei, the IGP said that the arrested persons had stormed into the house of a Chinese woman on December 29.

The men stole cash and other valuables from the house and killed the woman when she resisted. The case was transferred Ramana police station to CIA police and a team was constituted under supervision of SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to trace the killers.

The IG said that the team succeeded in arresting 3 accused in the case while one of the accomplices was still at large. The accused have been identified as Syed Tehseen, son of Syed Gul Hussain Shah, Syed Zulqarnain, son of Syed Kamal Hussain Shah and Khurram Ibrahim, son of Ibrahim Satti, he said.

Temuri said that the police team recovered two pistols, a steel hammer, an iron rod, veils, and cash from the accused. Two laptops and one mobile phone were also recovered from their possession, he said. During preliminary investigation, Temuri said that the criminals confessed to having killed the Chinese woman and looting other foreigners including a Chinese national in sectors F-8, F-10, G-10, G-9 and G-11 on different occasions. The culprits used to observe Chinese shopping in the markets. They would chase them and mark their houses with a plan to loot them, he said.

One of the gang members, Syed Tehseen, had visited Germany in 2014 and stayed there illegally. After failing to get a visa, he had returned to the country and began criminal activities, the IGP said.

Security Officer of the Chinese Embassy Peng Yunfei appreciated the performance and hard work of Islamabad police in tracing the alleged murderers. He lauded the steps taken by Islamabad police to ensure protection to the Chinese people residing in Islamabad. IGP Sultan Azam Temuri also praised the police performance and announced cash prize and commendation certificates for members of the team.