NOWSHERA VIRKAN- The Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) will make Nowshera Virkan a model city by providing exemplary healthcare, establishing modern infrastructure, ensuring cleanliness and supplying clean drinking water. This was stated by TMC chairman Ch Gulzar Ahmad Bath during a meeting with journalists on Monday. On the occasion, he pledged to ensure cleanliness in the city, saying sewerage system of the city would be rehabilitated. He termed the provision of potable water top priority of the municipal committee. "A project concerning extension of water supply lines is underway," he stated. Later, the TMC chairman divided the city into several small administrative units and assigned the sanitary workers to clean their respective areas.