HYDERABAD - Veteran politician and the leader of Pakistan People’s Party Muhammad Jam s/o Muhammad Sachal Jhanji known as Jam Saqi breathed his last at the age 73 here at his residence Qasimabad on Monday morning.

According to family sources, Jam Saqi born on October 31, 1946 in Village Jhanji Taluka Chachro district Tharparkar had completed his primary education in 1953 from the school of his native village and matriculation in 1963 from Local Board High School Chachro. He completed second year and B.A. from Sachal Sarmast Arts College Hyderabad in 1964 and 1967 respective and later did M.A. Politics from University of Sindh Jamshoro.

He started political career from students union in 1961 and was elected as General Secretary of Hyderabad Students Federation. Later, he laid foundation of Sindh National Students Federation and elected as the founder President.

He started his political careers from 1972 from National Awami Party, did politics from the platform of Communist Party of Pakistan and later joined Pakistan People’s Party in 1994 and remained the member of PPP Sindh Council till his death. He went jail many times during his political career and struggle against dictatorship. He also served as the Special Assistant of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Abdullah Shah on Bonded Labour and also played active role in human rights organisations.

He was the author of seven books and also launched newspapers and magazines including Daily Halchal.

The family sources informed that arrangements are underway to perform his funeral late this evening here at the graveyard of Nasim Nagar Qasimabad.

Zardari condoles Saqi’s death

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of a distinguished democrat and a valiant soldier of the rights of the people, Jam Saqi.

In a condolence message, Zardari said that he was shocked and grieved by the news of the death of an upright and dedicated political activist.

He said that Jam Saqi was a true pro-people politician who struggled all his life against dictatorships.

“He opposed One Unit during 1960s and sacrificed a lot during struggle against tyranny. He was imprisoned many times but refused to bow down before dictators,” Zardari said.

The former president said that the void created by Jam Saqi’s death would not be filled for a long time.

He will be always remembered by democrats and political workers all over the country.

Zardari expressed his condolence with Jam Saqi’s family and friends, and said the Pakistan People’s Party was with them in this hour of grief.