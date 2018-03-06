ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says those blaming others of horse trading during Senate elections are themselves involved in the same.

Talking to media outside accountability court in Islamabad Monday, she said victory of Chaudhry Sarwar in Punjab is a clear proof of horse trading . She asked the PTI Chief Imran Khan to inform people that what action he will take against Chaudhry Sarwar in this regard.

Meanwhile, addressing primary teachers' training course in Islamabad, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that process of reforms has been started in Islamabad educational institutions to improve the quality and standard of education.

She said teachers have a great role in building the character and personality of children. Minister of State said the process of modernising Islamabad schools started from rural areas in order to give benefit to those children first who belong from poor socio-economic backgrounds. She said steps are also being taken to increase tendency towards Urdu. The minister said 100,000 teachers have utilised teacher training program which will help improve the imparting of education in schools.

Separately, addressing the opening ceremony of the CPEC Cultural Caravan Festival at PNCA here Sunday, Marriyum said that CPEC was a project for shared destination of regional development and prosperity, which was supported by people of China and Pakistan.

She said that relations between the two countries were rooted in mutual respect and love, and the Sino-Pak friendship had become an indelible and important part of Pakistan’s history. She said that CPEC was also a corridor of cultural harmony between China and Pakistan.

The minister said that for the successful implementation of the development project it was imperative to know and understand each other’s culture. She said that Pakistan had signed cultural accords with China, which would enhance cooperation between the two countries in the domain of films, theater, press, publications and related fields besides promotion of cultures.

She said that during the democratic regimes, culture was duly promoted. The artists, she added, had a sterling role in projecting Pakistan’s identity as a moderate and peaceful country. The artists and democracy had deep links with each other, she said, adding that during the democratic era the creative abilities of the artists and journalists gained strength.

Marriyum said that the CPEC Cultural Caravan would help in presenting Pakistan as a peaceful and emerging country before the comity of nations.

The minister congratulated the artists for their brilliant performance, the PNCA management for making it a success and those, who wrote research papers on cultures of both the countries. She said that those endeavours would further reinforce the bonds of friendship between the two countries.