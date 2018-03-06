

Police personnel use water cannon to disperse the protestors of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) to stop them from heading towards CM House during their protest outside Karachi Press Club.



Police personnel use water cannon to disperse the protestors of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) to stop them from heading towards CM House during their protest outside Karachi Press Club.



Police personnel use water cannon to disperse the protestors of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) to stop them from heading towards CM House during their protest outside Karachi Press Club.



Police personnel use water cannon to disperse the protestors of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) to stop them from heading towards CM House during their protest outside Karachi Press Club.