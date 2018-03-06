Islamabad - Due to the recent rain in catchment areas, water flows in rivers have improved and the IRSA has increased the share of Punjab by 13,100 cusecs and Sindh by 9,900 cusecs.

The metrological department has forecast two more spells of rain in March and the increase of temperature by half to one degrees Celsius (°C) in April and by one to one-and-a-half degrees in May, an official source told The Nation.

According to Director Regulation IRSA Khalid Rana, the recent rainfall in the catchment areas increased inflows in all major rivers and on Saturday, river inflows increased from 39,000 cusecs to 51,000 cusecs while on Sunday, the inflows further increased from 51,000 cusecs to 69,000 cusecs.

Last week, after the Tarbella reservoir reached its dead level, the IRSA had warned that Punjab and Sindh may face a shortfall of approximately 70 to 80 percent in their canal systems in coming five to 10 days. Resultantly, the IRSA had adjusted water supplies to Punjab and Sindh. It was decided that Punjab will get 4,000 cusecs from Indus and 14,900 cusecs from Jhelum-Chenab Zone and Sindh will get 14,100 cusecs, Balochistan 4,000 cusecs and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will get 2,400 cusecs.

Based on the increased inflows in the rivers, the IRSA on Monday issued a new water regulation for the provinces and increased the water supply for Punjab from 4,000 cusecs from Indus to 7000 cusecs and 14,900 cusecs from Jhelum-Chenab Zone to 25000 cusecs.

Similarly, Sindh supply was increased from 14,100 cusecs to 25,000 cusecs and Balochistan will get 3000 cusecs while KP (For CRBC only) will get 2,400 cusecs. The source said that the current supply will continue for the next four to five days. The source said that due to the improved water inflow around 8000 to 9000 cusecs water was also stored in Chasma.

Regarding the shortage faced by Punjab and Sindh till March 5, the source said that so far against the IRSA forecast of 36 percent water shortage during Rabi season, Punjab has received 36 percent less water than its share while Sindh received 34 percent less water the source said.

The source said that the metrological department on Monday informed the IRSA that in March there was a forecast of two more spells of rain. It has also predicted that the high temperature in April and May will help melt the snow and will improve the water availability in the rivers.

Currently, the flows in River Indus at Tarbela were 19200 cusecs and outflows 19,200 cusecs, flows in Kabul at Nowshera were 18,200 cusecs, inflows in Jhelum at Mangla were 17,400 cusecs and outflows were 17,400 cusecs. Tarbella dam is currently at its dead level of 1386 feet. The maximum conservation level of the dam is 1550 feet.

Similarly, Mangla min operating level is 1040 feet, and the present level is 1050 feet. The max conservation level of Mangla is 1242 feet. Chashma’s present level is 639.30 feet against its min operating level of 637 feet and max conservation level of 649 feet.