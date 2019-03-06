77 suspects including fifteen proclaimed offenders were arrested during search operations in different areas of district Nowshera on Wednesday.
According to the police sources, arms, ammunition and nine-kilogram hashish were recovered from them.
7:11 PM | March 06, 2019
