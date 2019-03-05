Share:

LAHORE-Prominent women’s ready-to-wear clothing brand of Pakistan ‘Afsaneh has launched its debut Spring Summer 2019 lawn collection titled ‘Nouraz’, a rhapsody of beauty and a celebration of the season’s joy.

Inspired from Persian miniatures, tribal patterns and Mughal motifs, their design philosophy is a romantic union of textures, patterns and colours.

Effortlessly breeze through this festive season in fresh pastels and rich jewel tones in a wide range of striking designs that are contemporary and rooted in tradition, the label has been successful at grabbing the attention of the masses with their distinct style ideology. The collection will hit stores in 8th March.