KARACHI (PR) Agha Steel Industries Limited has launched its 1st Company Operated Point of Sale, in Hyderabad, at the commercial hub of Hyderabad Super Highway Road. The ASIL outlet will serve the steel dealers and traders of Hyderabad and Sindh. The outlet will help ensure a smooth and quicker supply of quality ASIL products to the clients in Hyderabad and vicinity areas. Earlier, supplies had to be dispatched from the central warehouse in Karachi. Speaking at the occasion, Mohsin Khan, National Sales Manager, Agha Steel Industries Limited highlighted the need for a point of sale outlet given the exponential growth in the construction sector. “Our clients include both the corporate and retail segment. We are redefining the outlet model of steel bars in Pakistan. We are also committed to ensuring the best quality for our customers by managing our supply chain right up to the end user,” he concluded. Agha Steel Industries Limited (ASIL) is a fully automatic leading steel re-rolling manufacturing company in Pakistan with an annual capacity of 240,000 metric tons per annum.

ASIL is one of the fastest growing steel manufacturers of Pakistan which prides in its focus on continuously improving the quality of its products. ASIL is Pakistan’s first completely automatic rolling mill with 17 Strand, having a capacity to make re-bars ranging from 8mm to 40mm at the maximum speed of 18 m/s, thus leading Pakistan into a new era of steel-making.