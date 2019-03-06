Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court Tuesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan to jail on a 15-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to his offshore companies and alleged possession of assets beyond his known sources of income.

During the hearing conducted by accountability court judge Syed Najamul Hassan Bukhari, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced the PTI leader on the expiry of his physical remand in its custody.

The accountability watchdog’s prosecutor submitted that investigations had not been completed yet and requested the court to extend physical remand of the former minister while submitting an application for the purpose.

On the other side, the counsel representing the PTI leader opposed the NAB plea, saying that his client had completed 28-day physical remand but the Bureau failed to prove anything against him. He submitted that NAB request was unjustified whereas all relevant record had been provided to it.

The court after hearing detailed arguments turned down NAB’s request and sent him to jail on judicial remand for 15 days.

In January last year, the NAB sought the records and details of offshore companies reportedly set up abroad by PTI leader Aleem and PML-Q’s Chaudhry Moonis Elahi. A Mutual Legal Assistance report regarding his case was provided for the NAB Lahore earlier. Aleem Khan was apprehended on February 6 when he had appeared before the NAB officials at its Lahore office in connection with the case.

On February 7, the NAB acquired physical remand of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister from the accountability court. On February 15, his physical remand was extended by the court.

As per NAB Lahore, he had begun a real estate business in which he invested tens of millions of rupees. He bought 900 kanals of land and a further 600 kanals of land through a firm namely A&A Private Ltd he established for the purpose.