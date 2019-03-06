Share:

LAHORE - Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) Prof Mohammad Tayyab has called upon the youth to keep themselves updated about national and international issues.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of a debating championship at AMC on Tuesday, he said that extracurricular activities were important to tap the hidden talent of the youth. Topic of the debating championship was “War Does Not Determine Who Is Right”. Renowned writer and columnist Sohail Warraich was chief guest on the occasion. Prof Tayyab said that war was a hot issue these days.

He said that every citizen should remain alert to help the armed forces in the hour of need. Warraich praised medical students for their keen interest in the debate.

At the end, the chief guest distributed prizes to position holders. Students were wearing white ribbons on shoulders to show their desire for peace.