Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday has said that Pakistan armed forces are fully prepared to answer any kind of Indian aggression.

Talking to a private news channel, he said any misadventure posed by India would be responded in a befitting manner.

DG ISPR said India is continuously committing violations along the Line of Control (LoC), however, we do not want to jeopardize the peace in this region.

About the Pulwama incident, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan, had offered investigation and cooperation to take action if any found involved in this incident.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan has been fighting a war against terror for the last 15 years and this is the time to take the country forward.