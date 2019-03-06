Share:

The Auqaf Department on Wednesday took over control of mosques and madrassahs (religious seminaries) being operated by banned outfits .

According to sources, Quba Masjid, Madni Masjid, Ali Asghar Masjid, Madrassah Khalid bin Waleed and Madrassah Zi-ul-Quran have been taken into control by the Auqaf Department.

Sources added the mosques and madrassahs have been taken into control following an operation against proscribed organisations under the National Action Plan (NAP).

New imams and preachers have been appointed by the Auqaf Department in the mosques and the madrassahs.

Molana Yaseen of Masjid Quba has been replaced as a preacher by Molana Umar Farooq, while Molana Azhar Abbasi has been removed as a preacher and replaced with Molana Umar Farooq.

Further, Yar Mohammad has been replaced as a preacher of Ali Asghar Masjid by Qari Mohammad Siddiqui.

Earlier, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi had said the operation against proscribed organisations under the National Action Plan (NAP) will continue till achievement of objectives.

On Tuesday, the federal government took as many as 44 members affiliated with proscribed organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar's brother, Mufti Abdul Rauf, and son, Hammad Azhar, into "preventive detention" under NAP.