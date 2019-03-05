Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Inter Provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza at her office on Tuesday.

Matters pertaining to the forthcoming visit of the Minister for IPC to China regarding Pak-China Year of Friendship Sister Cities 2019 were discussed.

Dr Fahmida Mirza warmly welcomed the guest and said that Pak-China friendship was deep rooted.

She also appreciated the ambassador for Chinese principled stance on recent escalation between Pakistan and India.

The ambassador expressed the hope that situation between the two countries would not escalate further and would move towards peace and stability.

Yoa Jing underscored the importance of the IPC minister Dr Fahmida’s China visit and said that the year 2019 had been declared as Year of Local Friendship and the visit of the minister would mark the formal beginning of cooperation and relations at provincial/local government level. The provincial/local governments from both sides are coming together for the first time under the umbrella of the IPC, he added.

Dr Fehmida said that the initiatives taken at local government’s level from both the countries would be very helpful in establishing people-to-people contacts in real terms.

She highlighted the fact that in the past, despite many MoUs in different areas, very little tangible had been achieved so far.

The incumbent government is focusing more on result oriented ideas and it is important that we engage our local governments in practical and doable projects, she added.

Both sides agreed to develop a channel of communication and exchange the list of areas of interest for further cooperation, along with project details including timeframe and budget through the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

It was told that once these linkages are established, provincial/local governments will be dealing directly according to their own peculiarity and requirements. The ambassador regarded sports as an important aspect of youth development and also gave commitment to facilitate technical assessment for up-gradation of Pakistan Sports Board.

