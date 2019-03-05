Share:

ISLAMABAD- As part of the Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan campaign, Chief Commissioner/ Chairman Capital Development Authority visited the ongoing plantation at E-10 and F-10 on Tuesday. Around 3,000 trees have been planted so far in this area.

The ICT administration with support of the CDA and Metropolitan Corporation is carrying out a green initiative for Islamabad where they are arranging approximately 500,000 saplings and plants in the current season. This initiative is other than activities being conducted by MCI on its own.

During the visit, it was explained that ICT administration had established kiosks in markets and more will be established to provide saplings free of cost under the clean green Pakistan initiative. Saplings will also be provided to schools both in government sector as well as private so that children can be engaged in this initiative. Housing projects have also been directed to carry out linear as well as cluster plantation to expand green cover in the city.

More trees are also being provided to MCI and CDA through CSR for plantation in other sectors including F-10, F-11 and D-12. It is with the collective efforts of MCI and CDA that desired results shall be achieved.

ICT administration is also planning utilisation of drone technology for densification of forest cover on Margalla hills as a part of the Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan initiative. Once the trials are successful, full-scale attempt will be made towards end of March 2019.

The objective of drive is to not only plant more trees but also engage public and enhance awareness regarding environment and significance of afforestation.