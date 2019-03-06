Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved changes in police uniform and new dress code would be given to cops next year.

He approved navy-blue pant and light-blue shirt for the police. During his maiden visit to the CPO on Tuesday, the chief minister was briefed about law and order.

The chief minister inaugurated a new mobile phone application to provide different services to people at Police Service Centres. Buzdar also visited the Complaint Cell and Monitoring Cell. The IGP briefed CM about modes operandi of these cells. The CM was also informed about revamping of Punjab Highway Patrolling Police.

The IGP further said that under the leadership of Punjab CM, the police will work day and night to curb crimes.

The police department is using modern technology to provide maximum services to public, the IGP said, adding that the working of SHOs was being monitored at police stations by CCTV cameras.

The chief minister was also briefed about reforms in Punjab Police and other initiatives taken for training courses during a conference at the committee room of the Central Police Office. He was informed that special attention was being paid to improve behavior of police and it has been included in their training courses.

IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi presented a shield to the chief minister.