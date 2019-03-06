Share:

Islamabad - After waiting for more than three hours, along with a sizeable number of parliamentary reporters, I left the press lounge in sheer disgust.

Until 7:15 pm there appeared no chance for starting of a National Assembly sitting that was scheduled to meet at 4 pm.

Only after reaching home, I got the news that immediately after finishing through the opening formalities at around 7:30 pm, Asad Qaiser, the speaker virtually flew from the house after adjourning the house until Wednesday evening.

The JUI-connected Maulanas of the religious right remained adamant that they required moving of a censoring motion against Faisal Vawda, the minister of water.

Only after tabling of the said motion, and possible passage of it, the said minister should explain about how he intended to atone for remarks he had uttered while participating in a TV show.

The Speaker Asad Qaiser was not around. In his absence, Qasim Suri presides the sittings. But the deputy speaker clearly conveyed to the government that he could not manage calm in the house. Something must be done to averting a potentially explosive bedlam.

The government failed to pacify Maulanas. Its task looked doubly onerous in view of the fact that a huge crowd of the PML-N backbenchers firmly stood by Maulanas.

One can fathom the anger of the PML-N backbenchers while recalling the role PTI had played during the previous government.

Heading to fresh elections of July 2018, the PML-N government wanted to ‘simplify’ some election related declarations. Their opponents, however, blamed them of “facilitating” a definite segment of society, declared ‘non Muslim’ by our Constitution through the proclaimed “simplification.”

The long stretched out controversy over the issue finally helped an extremist outfit to project the whole of the PML-N, without any exceptions, as a government that tried to “commit blasphemy.”

Their deadly campaign provoked a series of ugly incidents. Shoes were hurled at former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, when he went to address a “religious gathering” at a famous Madrassah of Lahore.

Khawaja Asif had black ink thrown at his face during a public meeting in Sialkot and finally the then minister of interior, Ahsan Iqbal, got bullets in his arm.

The previous government eventually managed some calm after forcing its law minister, Zahid Hamid, to resign and by keeping the election-related laws intact.

The bitter hearts of the PML-N fiercely believe that it is time to ‘get even.’ They perhaps desire Faisal Vawda to endure the same kind of anxiety and insecurity that their leaders had faced previously. They are just not willing to consider the reality that two wrongs don’t make a right.

The PTI, indeed, behaved recklessly when populist anger was stoked against the PML-N by fueling religious sentiments. But the PML-N must show some grace and sticking to a benign principle by adopting a flexible position, regarding the controversy triggered due to remarks, Faisal Vawda had uttered in sycophantic binge.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not support the zealot-looking fury. Maulanas of the religious right tried hard to bully him for changing his stance. He didn’t budge.

Through Khurshid Shah, Asif Ali Zardari also tried to soften the rigidity adopted on the issue by the PML-N backbenchers. He also failed to calm them down.

As if the controversy triggered by Faisal Vawda was not enough to provoke ire, Fayazul Hassan Chohan, a minister of the Punjab government, had also passed remarks reflecting contemptuous bigotry against a big section of our minority groups.

Chohan was forced to resign in the end. But a big group of legislators, representing the minority groups, from the PML-N and the PPP benches, waved placards against him in the National Assembly.

After rushing to the house as if for rescue operation, the speaker, Asad Qaiser, had left the chair in haste. But they kept chanting slogans against Chohan and demanded more punitive action against him.

In the given situation, I simply fail to imagine about how the government would ensure smooth proceedings of the National Assembly Wednesday evening.

There were rumors that by proroguing the house, the government might try to seek the cooling-off pause. It needs to keep the assembly session going, however, primarily to get the ‘mini-budget’ passed that Asad Umer, the finance minister, had introduced more than a month ago.

Even if the National Assembly session is prorogued, there is no guarantee that Maulanas of the religious-right will stop their campaign against Faisal Vawda. After igniting a controversy from the floor of the house, they can now take to the streets as well with rabble-rousing crowds.

Sadly, the Vawda-connected controversy has surfaced and appeared deepening at a time when the state of Pakistan is gearing up to fixing organizations, named and proscribed by the UN as “terrorists.”

If things were running smooth in the National Assembly, Prime Minister might himself have come to the house to announce the measures taken. The announcement by him from the floor of an elected house would certainly have furnished tremendous weight and credibility to substantive measures taken on Tuesday.

Instead of the Prime Minister, Shehar Yar Afridi, the state minister of interior announced and explained these measures by holding a press conference. It surely weakened “the message.”

Before announcing substantive measures against some proscribed organizations, the government should have made a serious attempt to take the opposition on board.

After all, in spite of a huge amount of accumulated bitterness, the opposition had wholeheartedly endorsed the “peace gesture” that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced from the floor of parliament. By loud desk thumping, it rather approved the idea of releasing the Indian pilot of a MIG plane that was downed in Pakistan’s territory. Hardly a person objected to his unilateral looking gesture.

I seriously believe that with smart management, the PTI government could have shown the world that the decision of fixing the UN-proscribed organizations savored national consensus, if the said intent and will was announced from the floor of elected parliament.