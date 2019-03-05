Share:

The endemic of corruption poses serious threats to the prosperity, integrity, and sovereignty of Pakistan. Indeed, Pakistan was barely on its feet when it saw the demise of two magnetic leaders, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Liaqat Ali Khan. Since then, corruption has been breeding within Pakistan. Neither civilian governments nor military regimes took serious steps to curb this menace. The mainstream government is also reluctant to take concrete steps against this over-looming threat. Arguably, this issue poses greater danger to Pakistan than its eastern neighbor does. The reason is simple: when one’s own house is not in order, how can one smash the propaganda of the enemy? The corruption in Pakistan is like a serpent in the grass. It has given rise to myriad socio-economic and political problems. Therefore, it is the need of time to tackle it sincerely and seriously. Otherwise, the state will keep gazing into the abyss of inequality, extremism and ignominy.

Recently, the Panama-gate scandal has sent ripples of concern across Pakistan. Mossack Fonseca, a Panama based firm, exposed many Pakistanis who established offshore companies to evade taxes. The ousted Prime Minister’s family’s corruption has also been exposed. Almost all big fish are included in the revelations. This shows that the elite mafia that rules over the poor eats away the money of people through illicit means. Undoubtedly, this scandal explains the magnitude and danger of this problem. The ruling and opposition parties have locked their horns over this issue. The intransigence of government and the inflexible attitude of opposition have brought Pakistan to the edge of destruction.

In the same vein, bad governance is a direct result of rampant corruption. The top notch official dome is mired into problematic financial malpractices. People are deprived of fundamental amenities, and unrest and uncertainty hover over their heads. Indeed, shambolic management has its roots in corruption.

NAVEED ABBAS MAITLO,

Khairpur Mirs, February 20.