Harry Kane' sole goal of the game was enough for Tottenham Hotspur to knock out Borussia Dortmund 1-0 (4-0 on aggregate) at the second leg of the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

The "BVB" took the reins from the kick off and staged lively opening period as Paco Alcacer was flagged offside from promising position before Jan Vertonghen's vital challenge inside the box denied Marco Reus from very close range in the 15th minute.

Dortmund continued powerful and set the visitors under pressure as Marco Reus' deflected effort tested Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the 21st minute.

Tottenham had a good chance to shock the hosts in the 31st minute but Son Heung-Ming's low shot went just wide.

However, it were the hosts who remained on the front foot and pressed the visitors into the defense, as Lloris had to tip Mario Goetze's shot over the bar with 34 minutes into the game.

After the restart, Tottenham punished Dortmund's wastefulness with four minutes played in the second half as Harry Kane finished off Moussa Sissoko's through ball to break the deadlock against the run of the game.

Dortmund tried to respond and continued offensively minded but it seemed like the Tottenham opener took the wind out of the host's sails.

Christian Pulisic and Paco Alcacer came close in the closing period but Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris was once again on guard to save the 1-0 victory on the road.

"We knew if we got a chance we had to take it. Moussa put a great ball through and I finished it off. They had a couple of chances in that first half but that's what the Champions League is about," Tottenham's top striker Kane said.

"We created six or seven great chances and we didn't convert them despite a dominating first half. We didn't reward ourselves and that made the difference. We all believed we could pull this off. It's a bitter pill to swallow," Dortmund's midfielder Marius Wolf said.