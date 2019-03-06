Share:

LAHORE - A 50-year-old man was found shot dead at his house in the Civil Lines police precincts on early Tuesday.

The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Shoaib, a father of three children and resident of Davis Road. According to his family, Shoaib entered the room and locked it from inside. Later, he shot himself in the head due to unknown reasons and died on the spot.

A police official said they also seized a pistol from the bedroom. The police were investigating the death.

Separately, 45-year-old rickshaw driver died when a speedy truck bumped into his three-wheeler in Baghbanpura. Rescue workers said the auto-driver, not identified yet, died on the spot. The truck driver managed to escape from the scene. The police were investigating the incident.