ISLAMABAD- Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police has arrested 4 car-lifters and recovered 4 vehicles from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said that following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Aamir Zulfiqar, and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Superintendent of Police (Investigations) Dr Syed Mustafa had constituted special team under supervision of In-charge ACLC Inspector Aslam Kalyar to ensure effective action against those involved in car and bike theft activities.

The team including Assistant sub-inspectors Habib, Noor and others succeeded to arrest 4 car-lifters and recovered 4 stolen cars from them. The nabbed car-lifters were identified as Salam, son of Gul Sehar, Nek Zan alias Geedar, Imran and Akbar Khan.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated performance of ACLC Police and directed to enhance vigilance to curb car lifting incidents. He also appealed the residents to assist police in curbing crime as successful policing was not possible without cooperation of the people. He said that community policing would be ensured to curb crime and provide protection to the lives as well as property of the citizens.

The DIG (Operations) also directed for effective checking at entry and exit points of the city and enhancing patrolling measures.