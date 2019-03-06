Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has invited the opposition to sit together with the government on foreign policy issues.

Responding to the speech made by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the National Assembly this evening, he said government would welcome any suggestion from the opposition parties to cope with the challenges Pakistan is confronting with on foreign affairs’ front.

The Foreign Minister invited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, and other parliamentary leaders to come to the Foreign Office and the government would seek their inputs on foreign relations.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government is also committed to implement National Action Plan in letter and spirit. He said the government is carrying out crackdown against proscribed organizations to defeat terrorism.

Regarding economic situation in the country, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said structural flaws in the economy are a major stumbling block we inherited from the previous government. He urged the opposition to come forward with valid suggestions to improve economy of the country.

The Foreign Minister said boycotting of OIC meeting in Abu Dhabi was done in light of the unanimous resolution passed by the joint sitting of the parliament.

Regarding release of Indian pilot, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan took that decision in best interest of Pakistan and to deescalate the situation. He said Pakistan’s gesture of peace was widely acknowledged by the international community.

Earlier, speaking on floor of the House, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said people of Kashmir should be given a chance to decide their destiny through a promised plebiscite to avoid Pulwama like incidents.

He said India is committing atrocities against innocent Kashmiris by using pellet guns and rape as tool for oppression. He said Pulwama attack was not carried out by any non-state actor from another country, but it was done by a Kashmiri youth, which showed their annoyance.

He said the international community should take notice of the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.