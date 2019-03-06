Share:

QUETTA - At least 17 people were killed and 13 others injured in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in different areas of Balochistan on Tuesday.

An official of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan said that “heavy rainfall in the province triggered damage to life and property.

The sources said that at least 28,000 people had been affected in the first phase of the torrential rains in Quetta while the loss of second phase is being reviewed.

“The current rains and snow fall damaged 25,000 houses of the province,” the sources added.

The sources further said that 2,000 houses collapsed in District Qilla Abdullah, Harnai and Khuzdar. Government had sent rescue teams to the flood affected areas to continue rescue operations, official said.