KARACHI - Pakistan has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to strip India of their hosting rights for the T20 and 50-over World Cup if India does not assure the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of issuing visas to its players. According to sources, the PCB has told the cricket’s governing body that until and unless India assures them in writing that they will issue visas to their players and officials, their hosting rights should be taken back from them. India is scheduled to host the T20 World Cup in 2021 and the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

The ICC has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that they need to assure that they will issue visas to Pakistan players for the mega tournaments, the sources added. Moreover, the ICC has ordered BCCI to take written guarantee from their government, a year in advance before the tournaments kick-off in the country or they will look to another country to host the events.

The issue was raised by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani at a recent ICC meeting in Dubai, where he pointed out that India recently denied visas to Pakistani athletes to participate in events held in the country. On this, ICC chief Shashank Manohar ruled that the Indian board has to obtain a written guarantee from their government about the issuance of visas.