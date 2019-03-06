Share:

ISLAMABAD - Continued Indian aggressive threats to Pakistan dominated the proceedings of the Senate when it resumed here Tuesday.

Senators from both sides assailed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his belligerence against Pakistan and described it unfortunate that India continues to remain in the grip of war hysteria despite peace overtures made by Pakistan.

PPP parliamentary leader Senator Sherry Rehman while speaking in the House referred to the latest speech of Modi threatening to carry out attacks inside Pakistan. She called for a briefing on the Indian motives.

Senator Rehman also asked how an Indian submarine entered Pakistan’s waters and regretted that intrusions from the other side continue. She asked the Foreign Ministry to come out of what she called a deep slumber.

PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi said that it was an issue linked with the country’s integrity. “It was as big incident as was the violation of Pakistan’s airspace by the Indian fighter jets”, he remarked.

He questioned as to how instantly the Indian submarine was allowed to go back and said it appeared as India is not interested in de-escalation of tension with Pakistan.

Dr Shahzad Wasim of PTI said the ISPR press release clearly shows that ‘the submarine was trying to enter Pakistan waters’.

Mushtaq Ahmad of JI also expressed his alarm at the naval intrusion attempt by India and the threatening posture of Indian Prime Minister. “I am not in a habit of pardoning”, he quoted Modi as saying.

Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar said that Pakistan’s armed forces had a resolve to guard against any ingress.

Responding to the point raised by Sherry Rehman, he said that the Pakistan air force had given a befitting response to the violation of Pakistan’s air space.

He said that the Indian submarine could not enter Pakistan’s maritime zone and the attempt had been thwarted by the Pakistan Navy. He also said that the armed forces of Pakistan are rendering unmatched sacrifices in defending the motherland.

Mr. Bakhtyar has that said durable peace in South Asia will remain elusive till the resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of the people of Kashmir as promised in the UN Security Council resolution.

He said that Pakistan will continue extending political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle to achieve their legitimate right of self-determination. He said resolution of Kashmir dispute is a critical element of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The minister said that Indian forces are committing atrocities against innocent Kashmiris to suppress their struggle for plebiscite in Kashmir. He said India has lost Kashmir diplomatically and politically as majority of the people of Kashmiri has turned to get rid of Indian oppression. The Planning Minister said that UN General Assembly and OIC have highlighted grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, Senators from the opposition benches staged a token walk out to protest the continued absence of the ministers from the House.

Planning Minister Bakhtiar informed the house that the dossier which India had given to Pakistan, carried no actionable and concrete evidence through which it can be proved that the latter had extended any support to non-state actors for Pulwama attack.

He condemned reinforcement of troops in Indian held Kashmir after February 22, saying no matter how many times India increases the number of its occupation forces in held Kashmir, it will not be able to suppress the voice of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.