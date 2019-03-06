Share:

The Indian dossier on the Pulwama attack received by Pakistan last week contains no evidence, sources said on Wednesday.

Pakistan on February 28 had confirmed it had received the Indian dossier on the Pulwama attack in which at least 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed. Pakistan has said it will act if there is actionable evidence in the dossier.

Sources, however, said, "No evidence has been shared regarding the Pulwama attack in the Indian dossier."

"The two-page dossier only contains allegations," they added. "The dossier mentions that the banned Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack and lists 22 names," the sources further said.

A day earlier, the head of the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor had said, Pakistan received a dossier from India and it is being investigated by the relevant ministry.

Further, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday had said Pakistan will welcome India’s engagement on the basis of the Pulwama dossier.

“We have received the dossier and are examining it. After examining it we will present our stance. If India will try to engage on the basis of this dossier we will welcome it, however, there are other issues,” the foreign minister said.