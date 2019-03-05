Share:

KARACHI- The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has decided to start ‘Awami Rabita’ campaign from March 11, in view of the prevailing tense situation between Pakistan and India.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here at Idara-e-Noor Haq with JI Karachi Vice Chief Dr Osama Razi in the chair.

During the meeting, it was decided that the JI leaders would contact the masses door-to-door during the campaign as well as workers’ conventions would also be held.

It was also decided that the camps would be established in each districts and hand-bills would be distributed to create awareness among the masses.

“Different programmes at every district and zone level would also be arranged by the JI leaders during the entire campaign.” Osama Razi further said that ‘Tahafuz-e-Pakistan Campaign’ of Jamaat-e-Islami is also in full swing from -March 1, to 10, in which the youth of the metropolis is participating in large numbers with great enthusiasm; adding that the party camps are also being setup in different areas of the metropolis.

He said that the rallies would also be taken out from different areas, adding that the districts’ and zonals’ leaders and workers of the party are also active in making contacts with the people at grass root level.