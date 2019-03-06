Share:

Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday that he would be open to a return to Real Madrid.

The Portuguese coach, who was sacked by Manchester United shortly before Christmas, has emerged as a candidate to replace Santiago Solari in recent days after Real Madrid lost twice at home to Barcelona in four days to end their interest in the Copa del Rey and the Liga Santander.

Speaking on TV network, DAZN after Madrid's defeat on Saturday, Mourinho said he would have "no problem at all," in returning to a club he had previously coached, adding it would be a "reason to be proud," if Real Madrid wanted him.

On Tuesday he dropped another a big hint that he would welcome a return to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium when he spoke to the cameras of 'Deportes Cuatro' from outside of him home in London, saying he had "good memories of Madrid" and that he was "open to a new project."

Mourinho coached Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and won the 2011 Copa del Rey, along with the 2012 League title and the 2012 Spanish Supercup. However, although he had a good relationship with Madrid president Florentino Perez, he left after his third season in charge after a falling out with several key players in the Madrid dressing room.