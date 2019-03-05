Share:

LOS ANGELES-Leonardo Dicaprio has paid tribute to his ‘’kindhearted’’ co-star Luke Perry. The actor sadly passed away on Monday at the age of 52, following his hospitalisation for a stroke last week, and DiCaprio worked on his final film, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

The 44-year-old actor said it was ‘’an honour’’ to be in the company of the ‘’incredibly talented artist’’ on set. He tweeted: ‘’Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. ‘’It was an honor to be able to work with him.

My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.’’

The upcoming Quentin Tarantino film about the ‘’golden age of Hollywood’’ - which focuses on Charles Manson and his followers’ murder of actress-and-model Sharon Tate - is due out this summer, and Perry stars in the role of Scott Lancer.

DiCaprio portrays TV star Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt plays his stunt double Cliff Booth, whilst Margot Robbie takes on the part of Sharon.

The late screen icon Burt Reynolds was also due to star in the movie as George Spahn - the American rancher whose land was taken over by Manson - but he passed away after suffering a heart attack in September and didn’t get to film any scenes.