Share:

LAHORE - 11-goal Matias Vial Parez guided Master Paints Black to a thrashing 13-4 triumph over Diamond Paints/Newage in the International Steels National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2019 match played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Besides Matias, Ahmed Ali Tiwana also displayed outstanding polo skills and contributed with a brace for the winning side. Salvador Ulloa hammered a hat-trick and Hissam Ali Hyder converted one goal from the losing side. Master Paints Black banged in a brace in the first chukker through Matias to take 2-0 lead. They slammed in three more through Matias to further enhance their lead to 5-0 while Salvador struck two to reduce the margin to 5-2.

In the third chukker, both the sides scored one goal apiece to make it 6-3. Master Paints Black again played aggressively and fired in four more goals to take healthy 10-3 edge while Diamond Paints/Newage struck one to finish the chukker at 10-4. In the fifth chukker, Master Paints Black added three more goals in their tally to win the match by 13-4.