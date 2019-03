Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.

However, light rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills is expected at few places in Malakand, Peshawar divisions, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Wednesday morning.

Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Lahore twelve, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar nine, Quetta five, Murree four, Gilgit six and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.