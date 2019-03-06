Share:

ISLAMABAD- Perhaps for the first time in parliamentary history, proceedings of the National Assembly on Tuesday were adjourned without taking a single agenda item or any point of order.

The proceedings started three hours beyond its scheduled time apparently due to disagreement between government and opposition over a matter of passing a resolution condemning the remarks of Federal Minister Faisal Vawda.

As, the dialogue between the government and the opposition MNAs lasted over three hours apparently could not reach any final solution for the second consecutive day.

The religio-political parties with the support of opposition had already announced to adopt a resolution in the house at any cost. Whereas, the government side ostensibly wants to resolve the matter san passing resolution on it.

Although the house was not in session for three hours, yet the government members were seen much engaged in discussion with the senior members of opposition parties.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi and State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs were seen sitting around the PPP-P Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Other treasury benches members were engaged in discussion with members of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

On Monday, the chair had summoned Vawda to appear before the house and explain his comments, he made in a TV programme. The minister neither appeared in the house the other day (Monday) nor yesterday.

The lawmakers from Hindu religion, holding placards in their hands, gathered around speaker’s podium when the house started its proceedings. They were staging protest in connection with the remarks of Minister Fiyazul Hassan Chohan. However, the chair without taking a single agenda item and any point of order rushed to adjourn the proceedings of the house.

As compared to the members of treasury benches, a large number of lawmakers from opposition side were present in the house when the house adjourned.

The government side was interested to adopt mini-budget, 2019 in the house in the current session of the National Assembly (8th NA session).