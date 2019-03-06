Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi along with reply of 75 questions in the LNG scam .

The NAB Rawalpindi issued summon of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Mach 1, 2019 with the subject of call up notice to the person acquainted with the facts of the case U/S 1999, inquiry against authorities including Prime Minister, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, concerned secretary, management of Sui Southern Gas Company, Inter State Gas Systems, Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited and others regarding illegal award of LNG tender to ETPL.

The notice says: “Whereas, the competent authority has taken cognisance of an officer, committed by the subject accused persons under the provision of NAO 1999 on allegations of deceitfully, fraudulently and dishonestly causing loss to the national exchequer, misuse of authority and obtaining pecuniary advantage through corrupt, dishonest and illegal means during award of LNG Terminal-1.

Whereas, the subject inquiry has revealed that you are in possession of information/evidence regarding award of LNG Terminal-1 to ETPL and import of LNG from Qatar which relates to the commissions of the said offence.” It further says: “You are requested to appear on March 8, 2019 at National Accountability Bureau (Rawalpindi/Islamabad) Civic Centre along with reply of questionnaire comprising 75 questions on the matters of LNG import from Qatar and LNG Terminal-1 to EETPL, which was handed over to you on 19-02-2019. You are advised that failing to comply with the notice may entail penal consequences as provided in serial 2 of the Schedule of NAO 1999.”

Well placed sources in NAB told The Nation that Bureau investigation team grilled former PM Abbasi more than two hours and gave him a questionnaire with the direction to submit it with his reply within a week. They said the former PM had failed to submit the reply of NAB questionnaire within given timeframe. They said if former PM would ignore the latest reminder of NAB then Bureau can arrest him due to ignorance of NAB’s reminders. They mentioned that the NAB had also recorded the statements of all accused of this case and investigation is finalising soon.

On the other hand, The NAB had also summoned Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid in the same case with the directions to submit evidence related to the case. Sheikh Rashid is the complainant in this case and he levelled the serious allegations against former PM Abbasi and others.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had claimed several times that he would prove the allegations against accused in this case but neither he appeared before investigation team nor he provided record or evidence related to the case. NAB had also sent a reminder to Sheikh Rashid to appear before the investigation team on March 15 along with all record or evidence related to the case.