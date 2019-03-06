Share:

A private company close to Nanagharar, Afghanistan airport was attacked by a group of armed gunmen on Wednesday morning, local officials said, reported Tolo news.

Attaullah Khoghyani, the spokesman for Nangarhar governor, said five gunmen attacked the “EBE” company, a construction company in Nangarhar, at around 5 am local time in Behsod district of the province and that clash ended after all five gunmen were killed.

Two attackers detonated their explosives and three others were killed in the clash with security forces, Khogyani said.

He said 16 employees of the construction company were killed and nine others were wounded in the attack. The wounded employees were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Khogyani added.

Two of the wounded are in critical condition, he said. The clash ended after at least seven hours.

According to Khogyani, during the clearance operation security forces defused a vehicle full of explosives and two suicide vests from the attackers.

The company is doing construction activities at Nangarhar Airport, Khogyani added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.