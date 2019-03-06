Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the notified user charges at teaching hospitals and specialized healthcare centres.

Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, experts from different specialties like Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Prof Nadeem Hayat Mallick, Prof Khalid Mahmood Gondal, Prof Asghar Naqi, Prof Rana Arshad, Prof Maroof Aziz Khan, Prof Saeed Ahmad, Prof Qamar Sardar Shaikh, Dr Rabia Wajid, Dr Asim Hameed and Dr Afzal Mahmood attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that no fee had been charged for diagnostic tests at emergencies and indoors. There are nominal charges for diagnostic tests for patients at OPDs. However, the medical superintendent could waive these charges for the poor patients. Notification of the user charges issued on February 18 was only for private/paying patients.