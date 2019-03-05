Share:

KANDHKOT- Ghotki police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested the most wanted criminal and recovered arms from his possession.

Talking to The Nation, Ghotki police chief Dr Farrukh Lanjar said that on a tip-off the police led by Station House Officer Abdul Majeed Arain conducted raids in various parts of the city. He said that the criminals opened fire on the police after the latter approached nearer. He added that the police fired back in retaliation, and succeeded in apprehending notorious criminal Bahram, son of Gohram Lolai.

To a question, Farrukh said that his several accomplices managed to flee from the scene; and the police were conducting raids for their arrest. He said that a rifle, dozens of cartridges and bullets were recovered from his possession. He added that the apprehended criminal was wanted by the police in various cases of heinous crime such as dacoity, robbery, etc.

He said that investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, the police issued challans to 170 unregistered vehicles in various parts of the district during the ongoing crackdown on unauthorised vehicles. Police said that 103 from Ghotki City, 120 Ubarro and 25 each from Mirpurmathelo and dharki were challaned.