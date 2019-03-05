Share:

ISLAMABAD- The golden jubilee celebrations of Old Hailians Association of Rawalpindi and Islamabad chapters will be held at Aiwan-e-Quaid, F-9 Park on March 30.

All the Hailians residing in the twin cities and adjoining areas have been invited to participate in the celebration along with their families.

A musical evening and dinner will also be part of the celebrations to provide entertaining facilities to the participating Hailians, said a news release issued here.

Arranging such gatherings for old Hailians is a regular annual feature of this association which provides an opportunity for them to reunite, share and revive old memories and experiences of student life and develop a strong bond.

A large number of Hailians are expected to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations. The members and intending members can get invitations and other information by contacting Lt. Col Javed Agha (Retd) at 0300-8550097, Ijaz Akber at 0300-8551422 or Miss Mehwish Kamal Ansari at 051-2354803.