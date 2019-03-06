Share:

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Wednesday said the operation against proscribed organisations under the National Action Plan (NAP) will continue till achievement of objectives.

The minister of state for interior tweeted, "Operation against proscribed organisations as per National Action Plan 2014 (NAP) shall continue till achievement of objectives. Efforts to accelerate progress on complete NAP are being pursued."

A day earlier, the federal government took as many as 44 members affiliated with proscribed organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar's brother, Mufti Abdul Rauf, and son, Hammad Azhar, into "preventive detention" under NAP.

A statement from the ministry of Interior said the decision was made at a high-level meeting on Monday.

"It was decided to speed up action against all proscribed organisations. In compliance, 44 under-observation members of proscribed organisations, including Mufti Abdul Raoof and Hamad Azhar, have been taken in preventive detention for investigation," it said.

"These actions will continue, as per the decisions taken in National Security Committee [meeting] while reviewing National Action Plan."

Addressing a press conference, State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi said the action was taken without any foreign pressure and the government is taking indiscriminate action against banned outfits. “We won’t let anyone use Pakistani soil against anyone so that no force can intervene in Pakistan’s domestic issues. We are taking the action under our responsibility,” he said.