ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat has said Pakistan Air Force (PAF) being the first line of national defence has come up to the expectations of nation in the recent conflict against the enemy.

Talking to Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Tuesday, CJCSC said the nation is proud of the valiant sons of the soil, who thwarted the enemy’s nefarious designs. The Air Chief also apprised the CJCSC about the operational preparedness of PAF and reiterated his resolve to safeguard the sovereignty of motherland, whenever challenged.