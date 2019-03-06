Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a sign of thaw in ties, Pakistan yesterday told India that Islamabad’s envoy Sohail Mehmood will return to New Delhi and a Pakistani delegation will visit the country this month to discuss the draft Agreement on Kartarpur Corridor.

Director South Asia Dr Mohammed Faisal ‘invited’ Acting Indian High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia at the foreign ministry to convey the decisions.

“Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mehmood will be returning to New Delhi, after completion of consultations in Islamabad. The Pakistan delegation will visit New Delhi on 14 March 2019, followed by the return visit of the Indian delegation to Islamabad on 28 March 2019, to discuss the draft Agreement on Kartarpur Corridor,” an official statement said counting the conveyed decisions.

The acting Indian High Commissioner was assured of “Pakistan’s commitment to continued weekly contact at the Military Operations Directorates level.”

Last month, Pakistan had called back its High Commissioner in India for consultations as the tensions with India intensified. Earlier, New Delhi called backed its High Commissioner to Islamabad Ajay Basaria. On February 14, at least 44 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed in held Kashmir in one the deadliest attacks.