Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and desires peaceful coexistence with all its neighbouring countries.

The Information Minister was speaking at a reception he hosted in honour of ambassadors of various friendly countries here at Lok Virsa on Wednesday.

Ch. Fawad Hussaind said Pakistan had always shown maturity and acted as a responsible and tolerant state.

He said that the government and the Armed Forces of Pakistan had only acted to defend the national sovereignty in the face of Indian aggression.

The entire world had fully realized which state was peace-loving and which was indulging in war-mongering, the Minister added.