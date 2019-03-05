Share:

Paris-In a jittery world and with an uncertain economy, Paris remains one of the most visited places on the planet. If you’re a first-timer, everything, of course, will be new for you. The city is the heart and soul of an entire culture over 2,000 years ago and forged in the fires of invasion, revolution and rebuilding.

For centuries, the capital has been home to artists, writers, exiles, bohemians and libertines, and today it has evolved into a striking multicultural mosaic of a modern city with plenty to explore corners, canvasses and cuisine.

Taxi drivers many no longer correct your fractured French, but address you in English- tantamount to a revolution.

A tour of the city’s museums can easily be the focus of the visit, but a return trip to the city’s cuisine or shopping is a whole new experience. Walking is always the best option, because the streets are as charming and enchanting as you can imagine. However, if time is essential, this cosmopolitan city offers a range of transport options. Like London and New York, Paris is a vibrant capital of the world with many culture’s merging to create an unrivaled lifestyle that can be seen elsewhere. If you’re in the French capital, you must visit the places below.

Eiffel tower

Whether you’re lucky enough to visit Paris or just dream of going there, you’ll probably know the most beloved landmark of the French capital is the Eiffel Tower. The Eiffel Tower was built by architect Gustave Eiffel in 1888 and has been standing since the 1889 Paris World Expo. Once you’re face - to - face with Paris most iconic monument, you’ll be impressed by its size and grandeur, which could even bring tears to your eyes. For a chic experience, you can enjoy a glass of champagne right at the top of the Eiffel Tower! Nestled in the tower’s very structure, the bar offers a glass of rosé or white champagne served as chilled as you like.

Louvre Museum

The Louvre Museum is without doubt one of the world’s finest art galleries in Paris. Home to hundreds of thousands of classical and modern masterpieces, the Louvre is an icing on the cake of French culture and a testament to the history of European art.

Place Vendome

Place Vendome in Paris is one of France’s most prestigious and beautiful squares. This octagonal square and its surrounding arcaded buildings, built between 1687 and 1701, are a magnificent example of neoclassical architecture. It attracts thousands of visitors every day to walk the square, admire the architecture and take in the atmosphere.

The new lighting has completely refurbished this iconic landmark, creating a comfortable and inviting nightly space worthy of the City of Light.

Statue of liberty

The most famous of all copies of the Statue of Liberty is undoubtedly the Paris Statue. It’s only 22 m high, but it’s still quite impressive and faces west to its big sister across the sea. The statue was built in 1827 for the construction of three Parisian bridges as a reinforcement point. The walk is very pleasant because there is always a light breeze and many benches.

Arc de Triomphe

The Arc de Triomphe is the largest arch in the world, located on Place de l’Etoile, overlooking the Champs - Elysées. Built between 1806 and 1836, the architecture popular in the first half of the 19th century is iconic in style and sculpture. You can enjoy the unique panoramic view of the Champs Élysées from the terrace by day or night. The streets are named after French military leaders.

The Orsay Museum

The Orsay Museum is one of France’s leading art institutions and leans heavily towards Impressionism and Post - Impressionism’s late 19th - century art movements. The unique collection of the Orsay Museum and its proximity to the Louvre attracts curious visitors every day throughout the year in large numbers. Before you visit the museum, one of the best ways to avoid standing in the painfully long ticket queues is to buy a ticket online. With artworks by Rodin, Manet, Munch, Moreau, Van Gogh and much more, this is a museum of the highest possible level.

Golden dome

A Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Centre is built on a Unesco World Heritage-listed site near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Each component of the 18m-high centre has a pure and minimalistic design establishing diversity and radiance in Paris, which is home to a number of architectural sites.

The height of the building has been designed to ensure it merges with the existing buildings in the neighbourhood. The building features one large central dome and four smaller domes with the Russian orthodox cross on top. So if you are near Eiffel tower this place is a must visit.