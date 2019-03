Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet at the Prime Minister office today (Wednesday). The meeting will discuss an 18-point agenda.

The cabinet will review the country s political and economic situation during today’s meeting. The cabinet will also be briefed on the progress in government reform agenda.

According to sources, the cabinet will also approve the reappointment of two Governing Council members of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics during today’s meeting.