State Department deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played an essential role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

While replying to a question at the press briefing in Washington, Robert said, “Secretary Pompeo led diplomatic engagement directly, and that played an essential role in de-escalating the tensions between the two sides. He spoke with leaders in both countries, and that included the Indian Minister of External Affairs Swaraj, National Security Advisor Doval, and Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi.”

“Our position – the position of the United States is we continue to urge both sides to continue to take steps to de-escalate the situation, and that includes through direct communication,” Palladino said.

“And we believe strongly that further military activity will exacerbate the situation,” he added.