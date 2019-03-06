Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said that private builders, developers and others relevant stakeholders would be incorporated for the launch of low-cost housing projects under Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The minister was presiding over the meeting attended by representatives of private builders and developers, Member Planning and Development Agha Waqar, Chairman Housing Taskforce Yaqoob Izhar and high-ups of Punjab Housing and Town planning Agency. Mahmood said that participation of private sector in this project is inevitable to achieve targets of construction of housing units in the province and a number of proposals and recommendations in this regard are underway.

The meeting also deliberated upon a number of proposal submitted by private developers, builders and other stakeholders to implement this mega project in true letter and spirit.