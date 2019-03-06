Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said providing conducive and business friendly environment to investors is top priority of the government.

He expressed these views while talking to Chief Executives of two Chinese companies including President of Global Sales XCMG, Hanson Liu and Chairman HSS Group, Saman Hashmi during a meeting, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister highlighted the steps taken by the Government to provide maximum facilitation to the investors, reducing cost of doing business and improving ease of doing business.

Imran Khan said construction of five million housing is a flagship program of the Government which will open up new opportunities for the allied industries and youth of the country.

Prime Minister also welcomed the HSS and XCMG's commitment and interest in housing and manufacturing sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executives of both Chinese companies expressed commitment of two billion dollars investment in Pakistan in Housing and manufacturing sectors.

XCMG is Chinese number one leading total solution provider for global construction industry equipment and machinery. It is also intended to set up heavy equipment manufacturing plants in Pakistan.

XCMG Company also wanted to become a partner in Prime Minister's Housing Program.