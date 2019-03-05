Share:

Karachi-Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday reacted to Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan statement with regard to Hindus and Kashmiri people, demanding that Mr Chohan must immediately tender apology to Hindus and Kashmiri brothers and sisters. He also demanded PTI leadership to reprimand Mr Chohan.

In a statement, he said that using such insulting attributions for a religion was a clear sign of being a quite uncivilized person. He said that every PTI worker unfortunately considers himself a custodian of all wisdom. He advised Mr Chohan to use common sense prior to making such insulting and ridiculous utterances.

The adviser to Sindh CM condemned Indian aggression in strong words. Wahab said that Pakistani valiant armed forces are the best forces in the world. The entire nation stands by armed forces to defend every inch of the motherland,” he added, adding that the entire nation is united to foil Indian designs and conspiracies. Regarding the aggression by the Indian Navy in Pakistani jurisdiction in the sea last night, the adviser said that Pakistan Navy is ready to counter any aggression.

Separately, Grand Democratic Alliance MPA Nand Kumar Goklanu said, “The derogatory and abusive language used by Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan against Hindu religion is highly condemnable. The minister vulgar remarks have spewed venom against Hindu Religion. It does not suit to PTI leaders who claim to make Naya Pakistan. We Hindus living in this country are patriotic Pakistanis and sons of this soil,”

Goklani added that they are even ready to render lives for the country defending its borders. “We demand Prime Minster Imran Khan to take action against Chauhan and kick out such people from it ranks who are manifesting such agenda to defame PTI and its leadership,” he added.

Minister orders drive

against XDR Typhoid

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has directed the Health Department to launch a vaccination drive against XDR Typhoid from next month to eradicate the disease.

This, she said, while presiding over a meeting here in his office. Sindh Health Secretary Saeed Ahmed Awan, Project Director EPI Dr Zahoor Baloch, Executive Director NICH Jamal Raza, Dr Farah Naz Qamar Agha Khan University, Additional secretary Asghar Memon and other officers also attended the meeting. She asked them to ensure availability of vaccine because altogether as many 12.5 million vaccine doses were needed and suggested to start vaccination process from Karachi and gradually extend to other parts of the province.

Dr Azra was of the opinion that we had to work on war footing to eradicate the disease. “Before launching the campaign against XDR Typhoid, we are supposed to create awareness on hygiene and washing hands’ habits among general masses,” she pointed out.

The participants also suggested to create awareness among general masses to use boiled water and chlorine tablets should also be distributed in worst affected areas besides literature to raise awareness on the issue should be distributed to people.

The minister stressed there is a need to launch social mobilization week before launching the drive against XDR Typhoid, asking the health secretary to write letters to departments such as to Industries, Environment and Solid Waste Management for proper dispose of the wastage dumped by Pharmaceutical companies to sensitise them to the issue.