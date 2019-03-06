Share:

Real Madrid could be without their Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr for the rest of the season after tests on Wednesday morning confirmed the 18-year-old has torn the ligaments in his right ankle.

The winger, who has been his side's best player in recent matches, suffered the injury just before halftime in Madrid's 4-1 Champions League humiliation to Ajax on Tuesday night.

That defeat means Madrid have been knocked out of the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and have dropped to 12 points behind FC Barcelona in the Liga Santander with 12 games left to play.

Vinicius had commented after the game that he was optimistic the injury was "not serious," but tests have proved otherwise and the Real Madrid website confirmed that the youngster has "been diagnosed with a ligament tear of the tibiofibular joint of the right leg."

Although the club add that Vinicius' "recovery will continue to be assessed," torn ligaments usually need at least two-month recovery time.

If Vinicius recovers in that time frame he will be able to face Villarreal on May 5th. However, a two-week delay in that recovery would mean he doesn't play again before the season ends on May 19th.

Vinicius will also miss Brazil's next matches after receiving a debut call up to the senior squad for the forthcoming international break.

Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez also suffered injuries on Tuesday, with Bale twisting an ankle and Vazquez tearing a hamstring, but the club has so far not confirmed how long they will be out of action.