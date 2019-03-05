Share:

RAWALPINDI-Residents of Askari-7, 13, 14 and adjacent areas along Adiala Road on Tuesday stressed Chaklala Cantonment Board and Punjab Highways Department to carry out repair work of dilapidated road falling in their respective areas.

The residents said that no repair work had been done in the last many years and various parts of the road were in bad condition.

Shakoor Ali, a resident of the area, said that the road had turned into a drain near the 502 workshop gate 2 which had led to a number of accidents and was creating great inconvenience for the motorists.

He urged the CCB officials to carry out immediate repair before a fatal accident takes place.

Also, the road is broken along the football ground which is hindering smooth flow of traffic, especially during the rush hours.

A resident of Abad Housing society said that portion of the road had been washed away due to stagnant sewerage water and recent rains which was leading to traffic snarls along the road.

Similarly, the residents of Defence Road and Dhok Juma called for timely repair of the area road which is vital link to various areas and is of great convenience for the residents coming from various areas and helps reduce traffic load on the already loaded Tulsa road.